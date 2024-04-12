Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 69.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $536,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.59. 1,090,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.97 and its 200-day moving average is $229.21.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

