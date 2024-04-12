Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,622 shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $552,842.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,032,785 shares in the company, valued at $31,268,013.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 108,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,908.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NPCT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,251. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%.

