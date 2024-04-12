Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Position Increased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $33,285,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $24,742,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 759,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $84.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Insider Transactions at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

