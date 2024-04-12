Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 18.8% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Orchid has a market cap of $108.71 million and $7.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011646 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00017141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,856.75 or 0.99873147 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001231 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

