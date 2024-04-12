ORG Partners LLC Acquires 4,963 Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,674. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

