ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2,288.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,253 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.30.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

