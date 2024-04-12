ORG Partners LLC Buys 242,028 Shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Free Report) by 5,281.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,028 shares during the quarter. Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ORG Partners LLC owned about 4.71% of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,622 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.71.

About Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

The Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to select large-cap US stocks that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. ADME was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Aptus.

