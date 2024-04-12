ORG Partners LLC Cuts Position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,644 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 17.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 120,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 470.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 540,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 492.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 484,359 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,406,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMF traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,649,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $91.70.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.