ORG Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 452.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.