ORG Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

