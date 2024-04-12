ORG Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 906.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $103.36. The stock had a trading volume of 215,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,157. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

