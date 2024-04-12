ORG Partners LLC Has $25.58 Million Holdings in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,416,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505,801 shares during the quarter. Vox Royalty makes up approximately 4.3% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ORG Partners LLC owned 24.93% of Vox Royalty worth $25,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,544. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 million, a P/E ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 0.93. Vox Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vox Royalty Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.012 dividend. This is a boost from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

