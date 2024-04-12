ORG Partners LLC Has $6.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 979.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,186 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

QUAL traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,581 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.74. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

