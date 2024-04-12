ORG Partners LLC Has $7.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5,180.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,459 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.2% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,139 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

