ORG Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,706,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.30. 3,626,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

