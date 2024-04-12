ORG Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5,107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,080 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,656,000 after acquiring an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,493,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.26. 504,112 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

