ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1,160.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

VONE stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.49. 42,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $183.23 and a 12 month high of $238.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

