ORG Partners LLC Purchases 36,520 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3,081.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,683 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

