ORG Partners LLC Purchases 51,934 Shares of Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN – Free Report) by 2,484.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF in the third quarter worth $26,788,000.

Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 30,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

The Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (TFPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth and preservation through a dynamic allocation between derivatives linked to various asset classes and long-short equity positions. The actively managed fund utilizes a trend-following strategy called the Chesapeake Program.

