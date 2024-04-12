ORG Partners LLC Purchases 697,384 Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Free Report) by 5,834.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,384 shares during the period. Aptus Defined Risk ETF comprises about 3.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,462,000.

Get Aptus Defined Risk ETF alerts:

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS DRSK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. 139,256 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $594.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

About Aptus Defined Risk ETF

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.