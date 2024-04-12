OxenFree Capital LLC Invests $2.49 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OxenFree Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of OxenFree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEFA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,244,349 shares. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

