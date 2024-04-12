Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

OXLCL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

