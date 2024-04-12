Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Trading Down 99%

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 99% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 57,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 16,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).
Pacific Alliance China Land Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.18. The company has a market cap of £4,775.54 and a P/E ratio of -0.13.
Pacific Alliance China Land Company Profile
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Alliance China Land
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Alliance China Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Alliance China Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.