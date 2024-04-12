Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.15

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 3951001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Guggenheim began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

