PaLM AI (PALM) Price Reaches $0.72

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $57.75 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.85369461 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,584,160.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

