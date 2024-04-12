Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $141.49 million and $6.84 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 139,745,787 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

