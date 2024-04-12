PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $64.23. 6,744,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,976,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

