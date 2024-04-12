Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.00. Approximately 4,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.39.

Pender Growth Fund Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$51.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 51.12 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.82.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

