Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lessened by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,125 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 42,989,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,843,223. The company has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.