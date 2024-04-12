PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 1,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

PHX Energy Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1479 dividend. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

