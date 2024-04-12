Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.91.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $72.21 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

