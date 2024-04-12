Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNW. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

HNW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 29,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,576. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

