Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.73. 1,962,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,657. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,885 shares in the company, valued at $19,278,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

