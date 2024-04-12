PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.
PriceSmart Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
PriceSmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.
Institutional Trading of PriceSmart
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PSMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
