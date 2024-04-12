PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 45,180 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in PriceSmart by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,533,000 after purchasing an additional 141,920 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

