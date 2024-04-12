ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading Up 1.7%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.58 and last traded at $44.52. Approximately 3,969,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,607,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 84,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

