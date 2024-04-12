Q3 Asset Management Acquires Shares of 1,049 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $6.43 on Friday, reaching $555.54. The company had a trading volume of 556,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,867. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $569.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.43. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

