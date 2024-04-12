Q3 Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

SCHG traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.78. 1,166,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

