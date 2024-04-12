Q3 Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 160.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,860 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF makes up about 1.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.24% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 222,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 71,265 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

URA stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 3,276,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

