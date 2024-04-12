Q3 Asset Management Invests $1.51 Million in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth about $792,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth about $171,000.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.66. The company had a trading volume of 96,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,066. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.67. The company has a market capitalization of $475.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $116.16.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.