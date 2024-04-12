Q3 Asset Management Invests $4.11 Million in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 134,737 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,908,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

