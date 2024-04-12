Q3 Asset Management Purchases Shares of 10,768 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 102,075 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,469,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 65,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 36,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,896. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $82.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

