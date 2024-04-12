QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 69.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 59.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $935.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. QCR has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $62.94.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.57 million. QCR had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QCR will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

