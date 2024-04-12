Qtum (QTUM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $207.74 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $476.15 million and approximately $207.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $4.55 or 0.00006750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.05 or 0.04804154 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00057078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00020095 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

