QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 2%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $171.35 and last traded at $171.64. 1,131,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,573,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

