Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Rafael Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RFL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 8,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,216. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.32. Rafael has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $2.52.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Rafael had a net margin of 776.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%.
Institutional Trading of Rafael
Rafael Company Profile
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
