Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Rafael Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RFL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 8,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,216. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.32. Rafael has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Rafael had a net margin of 776.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

