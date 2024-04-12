RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 51,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $154.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.47 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 71.41% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Stories

