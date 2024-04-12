Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Update

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCRT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Recruiter.com Group has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCRT. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

