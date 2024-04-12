Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as €536.00 ($582.61) and last traded at €532.80 ($579.13). 368,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €523.00 ($568.48).

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €441.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €338.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

