RXO (NYSE:RXO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 293,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 627,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

RXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.08.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.33 million. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 919,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $19,350,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,675,369 shares in the company, valued at $308,769,763.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RXO by 6,329.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

