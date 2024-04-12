Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Short Interest Down 28.8% in March

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,200 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 806,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SASR shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,763. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $905.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

